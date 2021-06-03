French watchdog says no new shareholder built stake in Atos

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French financial markets watchdog Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) said that no new shareholder had built a significant stake in IT consulting group Atos ATOS.PA.

In a filing posted on its website on Wednesday, AMF said statements from Dylan Dariah saying he had a stake in Atos had "no reality".

Atos, which has been in the spotlight over accounting problems at two U.S. units, said on Tuesday it had contacted AMF after a new investor built a stake in the company.

A filing from May 17 with AMF showed that Finsur Corp, described as a U.S. firm owned by Dylan Dariah and registered in the State of Delaware, revealed a 5.08% stake in Atos. According to AMF filings, Finsur Corp's stake had then dropped to 4.23%.

A spokeswoman for Atos had said the company had concerns about the authenticity of Finsur's AMF filing.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

