ATOS

French watchdog says no new shareholder built stake in Atos

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French financial markets watchdog Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) said that no new shareholder had built a significant stake in IT consulting group Atos.

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - French financial markets watchdog Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) said that no new shareholder had built a significant stake in IT consulting group Atos ATOS.PA.

In a filing posted on its website on Wednesday, AMF said statements from Dylan Dariah saying he had a stake in Atos had "no reality".

Atos, which has been in the spotlight over accounting problems at two U.S. units, said on Tuesday it had contacted AMF after a new investor built a stake in the company.

A filing from May 17 with AMF showed that Finsur Corp, described as a U.S. firm owned by Dylan Dariah and registered in the State of Delaware, revealed a 5.08% stake in Atos. According to AMF filings, Finsur Corp's stake had then dropped to 4.23%.

A spokeswoman for Atos had said the company had concerns about the authenticity of Finsur's AMF filing.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATOS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters