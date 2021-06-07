Markets
French watchdog fines Google 220 mln euros for abuse of market power in the ad business

Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
The French antitrust authority said on Monday it had handed down a 220 million euro ($267 million) fine to Alphabet's Google for abusing its market power in the online advertising business.

The watchdog said the sanction was the first of its kind in the world and that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. firm under which Google agreed to end some of its self-preferencing practices in the intricate automated online advertising business. ($1 = 0.8226 euros)

