French watchdog fines Google 100 mln euros for breaching cookies rules

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had fined Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O 100 million euros ($121 million) for breaching rules on online trackers (cookies).

The CNIL said in a statement it had also fined Amazon AMZN.O 35 million euros for breaching the same rules.

($1 = 0.8269 euros)

