French watchdog clears Eiffage's Toulouse airport deal

French construction group Eiffage's acquisition of Toulouse-Blagnac airport has been cleared by the country's antitrust authority.

The Autorite de la Concurrence watchdog found that the deal for the airport in the South of France would not harm competition, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Eiffage said in May that it had started exclusive talks with Casil Europe, a Chinese investment vehicle, to acquire a 49.99 percent stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

