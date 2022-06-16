Markets
META

French watchdog approves commitments by Facebook owner Meta over online advertising

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

France's anti-trust watchdog body said on Thursday that it had approved commitments made by Facebook owner Meta Platforms regarding the French online advertising sector.

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - France's anti-trust watchdog body said on Thursday that it had approved commitments made by Facebook owner Meta Platforms FB.O regarding the French online advertising sector.

It added Meta had committed to giving access over a five-year period to advertising inventories and campaign data to adtech companies on 'transparent, objective and predictable' conditions.

In May, Germany's cartel office had said Meta Platforms Inc had "paramount significance for competition across markets", marking a classification which gave Germany more leeway to curb digital companies' market power.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

META CRTO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular