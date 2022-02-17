French video game group Ubisoft posts Q3 net bookings in line with guidance

Feb 17 (Reuters) - French video game group Ubisoft UBIP.PA on Thursday reported quarterly net bookings in line with its own forecasts, supported by its back catalogue and new releases "Far Cry 6" and "Riders Republic".

The maker of the blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise posted net bookings of 746.1 million euros ($848.09 million) for the three months ended in December, compared to the 725-780 million euros it had guided for.

For the same period last year, Ubisoft had reported 1.00 billion euros in net bookings as gamers flocked to new releases during lockdowns.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

