AZN

French vaccines chief eyes return to normal life by Summer

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Monday he expects the country to return to some kind of "normal" living conditions by summer or autumn thanks to an acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Monday he expects the country to return to some kind of "normal" living conditions by summer or autumn thanks to an acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Fischer also told BFM Television that Sunday's unauthorised carnival in Marseille in southern France was "totally irresponsible" as it was bound to increase the number of COVID infections and of patients in hospitals.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More