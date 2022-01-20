French vaccine success will leave mark on UK

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The best revenge after rejection is to live well. French vaccine maker Valneva is bearing that out, with its shares soaring 22% on Thursday after revealing https://valneva.com/press-release/valnevas-inactivated-covid-19-vaccine-candidate-shown-to-neutralize-omicron-variant its Covid-19 vaccine is effective at neutralising the highly contagious Omicron variant. That’s a bitter pill for Britain to swallow – Prime Minister Boris Johnson spiked an order of 100 million doses amid a spat over supply agreements.

Valneva’s jab is starting to outshine even mRNA titans Pfizer and Moderna in tackling Covid-19 mutations. A recent study in Israel showed a fourth dose of the Pfizer shot was unable to prevent Omicron transmission. Valneva’s serum, which could be approved in the coming months, also has fewer side effects than the UK’s home-grown AstraZeneca vaccine. Its reliance on established flu-vaccine technology is another plus as it may meet less opposition from anti-vaxxers. If another variant comes along, Britain’s victory laps at the imminent lifting of its anti-Omicron social restrictions may look premature. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Rivian’s investors prove an expensive ride

P&G hits a Covid-19 high note

Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists

EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC

Richemont gets more leverage in YNAP deal

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.