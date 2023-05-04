News & Insights

French vaccine maker Valneva posts smaller-than-expected Q1 earnings loss

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 04, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Laura Lenkiewicz for Reuters ->

Adds details, revenue, CFO quote

May 4 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA reported on Thursday a smaller-than-feared first-quarter core earnings loss, supported by lower research and development costs and higher sales of its travel vaccines Dukoral and Ixiaro.

Valneva also confirmed its financial outlook for 2023, with revenue expected to reach between 220 million euros and 260 million euros.

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Laura Lenkiewicz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Greta.RosenFondahn@thomsonreuters.com; Laura.Lenkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.