French vaccine maker Valneva posts smaller-than-expected Q1 earnings loss

May 4 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA reported on Thursday a smaller-than-feared first-quarter core earnings loss, supported by lower research and development costs and higher sales of its travel vaccines Dukoral and Ixiaro.

Valneva also confirmed its financial outlook for 2023, with revenue expected to reach between 220 million euros and 260 million euros.

