French vaccine maker Valneva announces plans to list shares on U.S. market

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA announced plans on Thursday to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq market, to help raise funds to develop more products, such as its treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this month, Valneva reported positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine in early stage clinical trials and said it planned to launch a Phase Three trial this month.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

