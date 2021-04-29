US Markets

French vaccine maker Valneva announces plans to list shares on U.S. market

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

French vaccine maker Valneva announced plans on Thursday to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq market, to help raise funds to develop more products, such as its treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA announced plans on Thursday to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq market, to help raise funds to develop more products, such as its treatment for the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this month, Valneva reported positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine in early stage clinical trials and said it planned to launch a Phase Three trial this month.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular