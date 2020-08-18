French utility Veolia in talks to buy Suez RV OSIS

VIE

French water and waste management utility company Veolia is in talks to buy sanitation networks maintenance company Suez RV OSIS for around 298 million euros ($354.4 million), Veolia said on Tuesday.

Veolia said the Suez RV OSIS business would fit in well with Veolia's own 'SARP' division and would make Veolia a major player in the field of sanitation maintenance.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

