French utility Veolia in talks to buy Suez RV OSIS

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - French water and waste management utility company Veolia VIE.PA is in talks to buy sanitation networks maintenance company Suez RV OSIS SEVI.PA for around 298 million euros ($354.4 million), Veolia said on Tuesday.

Veolia said the Suez RV OSIS business would fit in well with Veolia's own 'SARP' division and would make Veolia a major player in the field of sanitation maintenance.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.