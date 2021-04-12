VIE

French utilities Veolia and Suez strike merger deal

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

French utilities Veolia and Suez announced on Monday that they had agreed upon a merger deal.

The companies said they had agreed upon a merger deal valuing Suez at 20.50 euros ($24.4) per Suez share.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

