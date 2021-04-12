French utilities Veolia and Suez strike merger deal

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - French utilities Veolia VIE.PA and Suez SEVI.PA announced on Monday that they had agreed upon a merger deal.

The companies said they had agreed upon a merger deal valuing Suez at 20.50 euros ($24.4) per Suez share.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.