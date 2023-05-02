French unions plan June 6 protests against Macron and his pension law

By Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - French trade unions announced on Tuesday a new nationwide day of protests on June 6 against President Emmanuel Macron's decision to increase the retirement age by two years to 64.

The reform, which Macron signed into law last month despite weeks of protests and strikes, has crystallised discontent against a president perceived by many in France as being aloof and indifferent to their daily hardships.

With lawmakers poised to discuss on June 8 a draft bill proposed by the opposition Liot party to cancel the retirement age reform, the unions said in a joint statement that the day of industrial action on June 6 was meant to "allow all workers to make themselves heard by the MPs."

Aware that the government is closely monitoring whether they can maintain a rare unified stance, the unions headlined their statement: "Still united, numerous and determined to get the (pension law's) withdrawal and social progress."

Opinion polls show a substantial majority of French people oppose the higher retirement age.

The government wants to move on to other issues and has said it will send invitations to the unions for talks by the end of the week.

"There is a deep distrust, and dialogue can only be reestablished if the government proves its willingness to finally take into account the proposals of the trade unions", they said in their statement.

They said they would use the upcoming talks to reaffirm their opposition to the pension reform and would work on joint proposals to improve workers' conditions.

On Wednesday France's Constitutional Council will review a new bid by the opposition to organise a citizens' referendum on the pension reform.

It rejected a previous request last month, clearing the way for approval of the bill.

