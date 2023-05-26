News & Insights

French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

May 26, 2023 — 04:20 am EDT

May 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin MICP.PA said on Friday it was selling its activities Russia Tyre Manufacturing Company (MRTMC) and Camso CIS in Russia to Power International Tires, a tire distributor in the country.

The agreement, approved by local authorities, will save 250 jobs, mainly based in Davydovo, the group said in a statement.

