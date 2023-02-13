French tyre maker Michelin sees slightly lower profit, stable market in 2023

February 13, 2023 — 11:46 am EST

Written by Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin MICP.PA on Monday forecast a slight decline in 2023 operating profit in a stabilising market, after it posted a weaker-than-expected cash flow weighed down by record inflation.

The group expects its segment operating income to reach 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) this year, compared with the 3.4 billion euros it reported for 2022.

The annual profit was line with analysts' 3.37 billion euro estimate in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9336 euros)

