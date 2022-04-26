French tyre maker Michelin beats first-quarter sales expectations

April 26 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin MICP.PA on Tuesday confirmed its full-year outlook despite a "highly uncertain environment" after better than expected quarterly sales.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, reiterated its full-year forecast of segment operating income above 3.2 billion euros($3.4 billion) at constant exchange rates and a structural free cash flow of more than 1.2 billion euros.

First-quarter sales rose 19% to 6.48 billion euros, beating a company-provided analyst consensus of 6.34 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9385 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Oliver Cherfan Editing by David Goodman )

((dagmarah.mackos@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.