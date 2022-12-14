US Markets

French TV regulator urges Eutelsat to stop broadcasting three Russian channels

December 14, 2022 — 11:48 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French broadcasting authority Arcom on Wednesday urged satellite company Eutelsat ETL.PA to stop carrying three Russian TV channels.

Arcom said it notified Eutelsat it needed to stop broadcasting Rossiya 1, Perviy Kanal and NTV, whose programmes on the war in Ukraine "include repeated incitement to hatred and violence and numerous shortcomings to honesty of information."

France's top administrative court last week ordered the regulator to review its initial decision over the distribution of the three channels in a win for Reporters Without Borders.

