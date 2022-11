French TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French TV groups TF1 TFFP.PA and Canal+ VIV.PA struck a distribution deal on Friday that ends a recent dispute between the two rival broadcasting groups that had deprived millions of Canal+ subscribers of TF1's free channels for months.

Broadcasting will start again on Nov. 7, the two groups said.

Canal+ had ended its partnership with TF1, France's largest television group controlled by Bouygues, because it said the price TF1 was asking for continuing to deliver its programmes was too high.

(Reporting by Michel Rose)

