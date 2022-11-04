TFFP

French TV groups TF1 and Canal+ end broadcasting dispute

Written by Michel Rose for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French TV groups TF1 TFFP.PA and Canal+ VIV.PA struck a distribution deal on Friday that ends a recent dispute between the two rival broadcasting groups that had deprived millions of Canal+ subscribers of TF1's free channels for months.

Broadcasting will start again on Nov. 7, the two groups said.

Canal+ had ended its partnership with TF1, France's largest television group controlled by Bouygues, because it said the price TF1 was asking for continuing to deliver its programmes was too high.

