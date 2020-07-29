French TV group TF1 withdraws 2021 guidance, drops dividend amid COVID-19 impact

July 29 (Reuters) - French TV group TF1 TFFP.PA said on Wednesday it had withdrawn its guidance for 2021 and had dropped its dividend for 2019, citing the coronavirus pandemic which saw advertising campaigns cancelled across all sectors.

The Paris-based company, which owns France's most popular channel, reported a fall in advertising revenue in the first half of the year of 26.3% to 616.4 million euros ($723 million) as the health crisis cost an overall 250 million euros in lost revenue.

TF1, which withdrew its dividend proposal for 2019 and financial targets for 2020 on April 1 , said it had decided on Tuesday not to pay a dividend out of 2019 profits.

($1 = 0.8525 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala in Gdansk Editing by Gareth Jones)

((juliette.portala@thomsonreuters.com; +48 698 901 454))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.