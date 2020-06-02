TFFP

French TV group TF1 to form new soccer-focused channel called 'Telefoot'

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - TF1 TFFP.PA, France's biggest private TV operator, announced on Tuesday the launch of a new soccer channel called 'Telefoot', along with its partner MediaPro Group, aimed at bolstering TF1's position in the fiercely competitive domestic TV market.

TF1 and MediaPro Group said the new 'Telefoot' channel would offer live and exclusive coverage of the essentials and the best of France's top flight Ligue 1, which authorities hope will resume as more and more restrictions that were set in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus get lifted.

