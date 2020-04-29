TFFP

French TV group TF1 sees big Q2 lockdown hit as advertising revenues slump

Sarah Morland Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French TV group TF1 on Wednesday said it expected a very strong impact on its second quarter across all activities, due to the extended coronavirus lockdown and difficulties adjusting costs over the longer term.

The Paris-based company, which owns the country's leading commercial channel, reported first-quarter group advertising revenues down 9.7% on the previous year, from a consolidated revenue of 493.9 million euros, down 10.8%.

TF1 withdrew its initial 2020 targets at the end of March, namely a double-digit current operating margin, and a cost of programmes of 985 million euros ($1.1 billion).

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

