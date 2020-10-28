TFFP

French TV group TF1 Q3 advertising revenues rise as lockdowns lifted

French television group TF1 on Wednesday reported a 7.5% rise in third-quarter advertising revenues, with advertising spend recovering across most sectors as lockdown restrictions were lifted over the summer.

The Paris-based company, which owns France's most popular channel, posted advertising revenues of 346.5 million euros ($409.5 million), while its core profit for the period nearly tripled year-on-year to 57.8 million euros.

TF1 scrapped its 2020 and 2021 guidance earlier in the year due to coronavirus-linked uncertainties facing French companies and households.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

