French TV group TF1 Q3 advertising revenues rise as lockdowns lifted

Oct 28 (Reuters) - French television group TF1 TFFP.PA on Wednesday reported a 7.5% rise in third-quarter advertising revenues, with advertising spend recovering across most sectors as lockdown restrictions were lifted over the summer.

The Paris-based company, which owns France's most popular channel, posted advertising revenues of 346.5 million euros ($409.5 million), while its core profit for the period nearly tripled year-on-year to 57.8 million euros.

TF1 scrapped its 2020 and 2021 guidance earlier in the year due to coronavirus-linked uncertainties facing French companies and households.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.