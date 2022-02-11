TFFP

French TV group TF1 posts 14.2% rise in FY advertising revenue

Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published

Feb 11 (Reuters) - French TV group TF1 TFFP.PA reported on Friday a 14.2% rise in full-year advertising revenue, citing a robust recovery in advertising spend.

The Paris-based company, which owns France's most popular channel, posted advertising revenue of 1.70 billion euros ($1.93 billion), while its current operating profit for the period rose 80.5% year-on-year to 343.2 million euros.

The firm posted a full-year current operating margin of 14.1%, above its own forecast of over 12%.

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

