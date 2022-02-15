TFFP

French TV group M6 reports record full-year ad revenues

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

French TV group M6 reported record full-year advertising revenues on Tuesday, which it said was thanks to an economic rebound and stronger consumer spending.

The advertising market, hit by a fall in consumer spending under lockdowns, is recovering from the coronavirus crisis as restrictions to curb Omicron-linked infections ease.

France's second-largest broadcaster posted full-year advertising revenue of 1.14 billion euros ($1.29 billion), up from 980.5 million euros a year earlier and slightly above the 1.11 billion euros which it recorded in 2019.

"Advertising activity is continuing on the right trajectory in early 2022", M6 said in a statement, while warning of an uncertain health situation and reduced visibility as a result of the forthcoming French presidential election.

M6, which is owned by Bertelsmann's BTGGg.F RTL Group, said a proposed merger with leading French rival TF1 TFFP.PA was on schedule.

On Friday TF1 reported a 14.2% rise in full-year advertising revenue as economic recovery helped boost spending.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

(Reporting by Diana Mandia and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Smith)

