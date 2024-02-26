French TV company Canal Plus to raise stake in Asia's Viu to 30%

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canal Plus, the French TV company owned by Vivendi VIV.PA, said on Monday that it had agreed to increase its stake in Asian streaming platform Viu, owned by Hong Kong investment firm PCCW 0008.HK, to 30% from 26%.

Canal Plus added it had an option to increase its stake in Viu up to 51%.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

