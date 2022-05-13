Commodities

French TV company Banijay posts higher Q1 sales and profits

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French TV production company Banijay, which is set to list on the stock market, reported on Friday higher first quarter sales and profits compared to a year ago.

The company's first quarter revenues rose to 677 million euros ($704.4 million) from 544 million a year earlier, while it posted a profit of 12 million euros compared to a loss of 21 million last year.

Banijay will go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm backed by LVMH LVMH.PA luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault, in a deal worth more than 4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9612 euros)

