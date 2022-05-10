French TV blockbuster producer Banijay to go public via Arnault-backed blank check company

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French media group Banijay will go public through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault in a deal worth more than 4 billion euros ($4.21 billion), an executive at its parent company said on Tuesday.

The production house behind global television hits such as "The Voice" and "Black Mirror" will be part of a listed entity, dubbed FL Entertainment, whose first day of listing will be in July 1, the executive said.

($1 = 0.9494 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

