French transport minister says "not worried" about Tesla after Paris car accident

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday he was "not worried" at this stage about a fatal accident involving a Tesla TSLA.O car Model 3 over the weekend.

"There are no elements (at this stage) that would lead to believe it was tied to a technical problem," Djebbari told RMC radio.

Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of Tesla TSLA.O Model 3 cars in its fleet after a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

