French transport minister reassures over petrol supplies as strike looms

January 17, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Tuesday there was sufficient supply of petrol in the country, as a national strike loomed this week.

"As of today, there are stocks of petrol," Beaune told France 2 TV.

In a rare act of unity, all unions have announced a nationwide day of strike action on Thursday and workers in key sectors such as energy, public transport, air travel and schools have said they would take part.

Last week, France's CGT trade union called for strikes in the refinery sector against plans to make people work longer before they can retire and Paris metro unions said they would do "everything they can" to stop the pension reform.

