French trade deficit represents "black mark" over French economy -Le Maire

France's large trade deficit represents a "black mark" over the French economy, the country's finance minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - France's large trade deficit represents a "black mark" over the French economy, the country's finance minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

France reported on Tuesday a negative trade balance of 84.7 billion euros ($96.6 billion) for 2021, versus 64.7 billion a year earlier.

Le Maire added it was urgent to rebalance and improve the position of France's public finances, with President Emmanuel Macron set to face a national election in April.

Last month, France posted its strongest growth in over five decades last year, hitting 7% as the euro zone's second-biggest economy bounced back from the COVID-19 crisis faster than expected.

Despite a resurgence of the COVID virus in France, the strongest boom in a generation has bolstered Macron's economic credentials less than three months from an April election in which he is widely expected to run for a second term.

