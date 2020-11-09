French telecoms group Orange to buy majority stake in Telekom Romania Communications

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, said it had agreed to buy a 54% controlling stake in Telekom Romania Communications, in a deal valuing the whole of the Romanian group at 497 million euros ($591.1 million) on an enterprise value basis.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

