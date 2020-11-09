ORAN

French telecoms group Orange to buy majority stake in Telekom Romania Communications

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Orange, France's biggest telecoms group, said it had agreed to buy a 54% controlling stake in Telekom Romania Communications, in a deal valuing the whole of the Romanian group at 497 million euros ($591.1 million) on an enterprise value basis.

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms group, said it had agreed to buy a 54% controlling stake in Telekom Romania Communications, in a deal valuing the whole of the Romanian group at 497 million euros ($591.1 million) on an enterprise value basis.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More