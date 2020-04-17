French telecoms group Orange cuts its dividend

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, said on Friday that it would cut its dividend to 0.50 euros per share for the 2019 financial year and that it would review its dividend policy for the 2020-2023 period.

The Paris-based group had previously planned to pay a dividend of 0.70 euros per share for 2019 and had vowed to pay at least the same amount over the 2020-2023 period.

This represents a total reduction of 530 million euros ($576 million) in dividends for 2019, bringing the total payment for that year to 1.33 billion, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters in a call.

"Based on currently available information , Orange does not expect a significant deviation from its 2020 objectives, but we are closely monitoring the situation and its developments," Orange's Chief Executive Stephane Richard said in written comments.

