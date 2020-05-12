French telecoms group Iliad's sales grow 6.9% in Q1

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad ILD.PA said on Tuesday that first-quarter sales rose 6.9% from a year earlier, driven by higher broadband and mobile subscriptions.

Consolidated revenue advanced to 1.38 billion euros ($1.49 billion) from 1.29 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The group confirmed its full-year financial targets for the two countries where it operates, France and Italy.

($1 = 0.9248 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)

