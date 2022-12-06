French telecoms and media company Iliad completes 750 mln euros bond issue

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French telecoms and media company Iliad, which owns the 'Free' TV and Internet packages in France, said on Tuesday it had completed a 750 million euro ($786.5 million) bond issue.

Iliad said these bonds would mature on June 14, 2027 and pay interest at 5.375% per year.

($1 = 0.9537 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.