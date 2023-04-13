ORAN

French telcoms company Orange appoints Alstom's Martinez as new CFO

April 13, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by GV De Clercq for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms company, said it would appoint Alstom ALSO.PA Chief Financial Officer Laurent Martinez as its new CFO from Sept. 1.

Jean-Michel Thibaud, Orange's Deputy CFO, will act as interim manager during this transition period, the company said.

Martinez has been Alstom's CFO since July 2018 after having spent a significant part of his career at Airbus, where he had held the post of finance director.

