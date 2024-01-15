News & Insights

French tech group Atos names new CEO and warns over H2 cash flow target

January 15, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French technology company Atos ATOS.PA named on Monday Paul Saleh as its new chief executive, and warned that its free cash flow would be slightly below its initial target for the second half of the year.

Atos said Saleh, currently its chief financial officer, would become its CEO - marking the company's fourth CEO in less than two years, as Atos has grappled with a series of profit warnings. Jacques-François de Prest would become its new CFO.

Saleh is taking over from Yves Bernaert who leaves the firm 'after an intense period of transformation', Atos said.

Les Echos newspaper reported in its Monday issue that Atos' restructuring plan was facing difficulties.

Atos, which said earlier this month that talks to sell its loss-making Tech Foundations arm were taking longer than planned, said on Monday that it had not filed a request to open up conciliation proceedings with creditors.

