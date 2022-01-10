French tech company Atos issues profit warning

ATOS

French technology consulting company Atos issued a profit warning on Monday, partly reflecting delays on deals with customers and lower margins at its hardware and software resales unit.

"The current state of financial insight leads us to the obligation to issue a profit warning today due to the significant variance in the financial KPIs (key perfomance indicators)," said Atos CEO Rodolphe Belmer.

