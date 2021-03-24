French supermarket group Carrefour to buy Brazil's Grupo Big in $1.3 bln deal

Adds detail and background

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour CARR.PA has agreed to buy Grupo Big, Brazil's third-biggest food retailer, in a deal valuing the Latin American firm at around $1.3 billion.

The takeover, under which Carrefour would buy the company from Walmart WMT.N and investment firm Advent International, comes as Carrefour seeks to expand in overseas markets such as Brazil amid tough competition in France, where rivals include Casino CASP.PA and Leclerc.

Carrefour said the transaction values Grupo BIG at an enterprise value of 7 billion Brazilian reals ($1.3 billion).

The retailer added the acquisition would provide a net additional contribution to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.7 billion Brazilian reals, or roughly 260 million euros, on an annual basis three years after the transaction closes.

"Our Group is on the offensive: The acquisition of the BIG Group is a major transformation movement for Carrefour Brazil," Carrefour Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard said in a statement.

"The significant synergies generated by this transaction are a lever for creating additional value and a powerful addition to the profitable growth model that we have established across our Group," added Bompard.

Carrefour already has a major presence in Brazil, where its subsidiary Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA is the country's biggest retailer and runs the Atacadão supermarket stores.

($1 = 5.5214 reais)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)

