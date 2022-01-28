French supermarket chain Casino cuts 2021 guidance

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French food retailer Casino, which previously expected its French retail operating profit to grow, on Friday cut its 2021 guidance, now seeing "a slight decrease", blaming a decline in France's food market in the fourth quarter.

The group "now expects a slight decrease in 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) on that perimeter of -1.7% to around €1,280m3 vs €1,304m in 2020", Casino said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Diane Craft)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.