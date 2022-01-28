GENC

French supermarket chain Casino cuts 2021 guidance

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published

French food retailer Casino, which previously expected its French retail operating profit to grow, on Friday cut its 2021 guidance, now seeing "a slight decrease", blaming a decline in France's food market in the fourth quarter.

The group "now expects a slight decrease in 2021 EBITDA (earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) on that perimeter of -1.7% to around €1,280m3 vs €1,304m in 2020", Casino said.

