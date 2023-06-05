News & Insights

French sugar maker Cristal Union says net profit up 85% in 2022/23

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

June 05, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - France's second-largest sugar maker Cristal Union on Monday posted a net profit of 179 million euros ($191.35 million) for its 2022/23 financial year, up 85% from the 97 million reported a year earlier, helped by a surge in sugar prices.

Its turnover was up 30% at 2.3 billion euros in the year to Jan. 31 while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 40% to 289 million euros, the cooperative group said.

Other European sugar and ethanol groups, including French competitor Tereos and Germany's SuedzuckerSZUG.DE, have also reported strong earnings in the past fiscal year as they benefitted from high prices.

