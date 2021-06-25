Commodities

French sugar group Tereos says head of marketing leaving

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Friday its head of marketing and trading, Philippe Huet, was leaving and said the group planned to relocate its commodities trading unit from Switzerland to France.

A spokesperson for Tereos was speaking in response to a Reuters request for comment.

