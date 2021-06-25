French sugar group Tereos says head of marketing leaving

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - French sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Friday its head of marketing and trading, Philippe Huet, was leaving and said the group planned to relocate its commodities trading unit from Switzerland to France.

A spokesperson for Tereos was speaking in response to a Reuters request for comment.

