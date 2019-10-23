Commodities

French sugar group Tereos bond yield surges to all-time high

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

The yield on the June 2023 bond of French sugar group Tereos surged to an all-time high of 17.387% on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The yield on the June 2023 bond of French sugar group Tereos FR0013183571= surged to an all-time high of 17.387% on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The yield on a separate March 2020 bond FR0011439900, was trading at 10.529%, well below a high of 18.2% hit in June this year.

Tereos, one of the world's largest sugar makers, has been hit by a slump in sugar prices to historic lows after a supply surge, partly driven by the scrapping of European Union output quotas in 2017.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +331 4949 5145;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular