French sugar group Tereos bond yield surges to all-time high

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The yield on the June 2023 bond of French sugar group Tereos FR0013183571= surged to an all-time high of 17.387% on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The yield on a separate March 2020 bond FR0011439900, was trading at 10.529%, well below a high of 18.2% hit in June this year.

Tereos, one of the world's largest sugar makers, has been hit by a slump in sugar prices to historic lows after a supply surge, partly driven by the scrapping of European Union output quotas in 2017.

