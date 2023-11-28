French sugar beet growers estimate 2023 crop at 31.5 mln T

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sugar beet production in France is expected to reach 31.5 million metric tons this year, up from about 31 million in 2022, growers group CGB said on Tuesday.

The CGB's estimate was slightly above the French farm ministry's latest forecast of 31.28 million tonnes.

Sugar production from the crop was expected to rise to 3.7 million tons in the 2023/24 season from 3.6 million in 2022/23, the CGB said in a presentation.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

