French sugar beet area seen falling to 14-year low in 2023 - growers

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The area sown with sugar beets is set to fall between 6% and 7% this year in France despite high prices as farmers are deterred by crop damages and pesticide restrictions, the head of beet growers group CGB Nicolas Rialland told Reuters.

A 6% fall would bring the area sown with sugar beets, mostly used to make sugar and ethanol, to 378,000 hectares, its lowest level since 2009, official data showed. The French sugar beet area in 2022 stood at 402,000 hectares.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

