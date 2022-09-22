French strike lowers nuclear power output

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Strikes by workers reduced nuclear power generation by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) by 0617 GMT Thursday, data from power group EDF EDF.PA showed.

Three reactors are operating at limited capacity due to the strike, while the disruption represented about 4.1% of total production on Thursday morning, the data showed.

France is currently a net power importer of near 7.5 GW, while nuclear production is around 27 GW, grid operator RTE data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

