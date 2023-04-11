US Markets
EDF

French strike disrupts nuclear reactor maintenance, power supply - union

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 11, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - Maintenance was disrupted at nine French nuclear reactors operated by EDF EDF.PA on Tuesday due to the strike against the government's planned pension reforms, a spokesperson for the CGT union said.

About 8.2 gigawatts (GW) of the country's power supply at thermal, hydro and nuclear plants was also blocked, the union said.

That equates to around 16% of the country's total power production on Tuesday afternoon, grid operator RTE data showed. However, imports from neighbouring countries totalled less than a gigawatt, suggesting supply was adequate to meet demand.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.