Markets

French Stocks Slip As Investor Caution Outweighs Early Gains

August 04, 2026 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - after a positive start thanks to encouraging earnings updates, upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and easing concerns about spending on AI-infrastructure, French stocks retreated on Tuesday with investors turning cautious amid a lack of data from the home front.

The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 8,669.69 earlier, was down 6.39 points or 0.07% at 8,607.43 a few minutes past noon.

STMicroelectronics climbed nearly 3% and Thales moved up 2.3%. Schneider Electric rallied 2% and ArcelorMittal gained 1.7%, while Airbus, Eurofins Scientific and Bureau Veritas gained 1.2%-1.3%.

Veolia Environment, Legrand, Euronext, Capgemini, TotalEnergies and Unibail Rodamco posted modest gains.

Kering drifted lower by about 2.7%. Michelin, Hermes International, Renault, L'Oreal, LVMH and Pernod Ricard lost 1.6%-2%. Carrefour, Societe Generale and Sanofi also dropped notably lower.

In economic news, France's state budget deficit widened to EUR 106.8 billion in January-June 2026 from EUR 100.4 billion in the same period last year, as higher spending outpaced revenue growth. General budget revenues increased 3.7% year-on-year to EUR 184.6 billion, while expenditures rose 5.4% to EUR 240.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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