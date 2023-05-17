French Stocks Little Changed As Eurozone Inflation Ticks Up

(RTTNews) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday, with Eurozone inflation data and the U.S. debt ceiling talks in focus.

Eurozone inflation accelerated to 7.0 percent in April from 6.9 percent a month earlier, as rising services and energy costs offset a slowdown in food price growth, Eurostat said earlier in the day, confirming preliminary data.

The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 7,401 after losing 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Automaker Renault gained 0.7 percent after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations registered a double-digit growth in April but the pace of growth slowed from March.

Euronext tumbled 3.6 percent after the exchange operator saw an 11.7 percent year-over-year drop in its revenue from forex trading during first quarter 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.