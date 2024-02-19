French stocks lead Europe's STOXX 600 lower on growth forecast downgrade

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Rheinmetall up on joint ammo factory in Ukraine

Juventus slips as H1 financial loss widens

UK's Currys soars after China's JD.com joins takeover battle

Forvia up on plans to cut 13% of Europe staff by 2028

STOXX 600 off 0.1%

Updated at 0948 GMT

By Johann M Cherian

Feb 19 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Monday, with French stocks taking a hit after the government cut its annual economic growth forecast, while shares of car parts maker Forvia rose following an upbeat outlook and on plans to trim its workforce.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1%, while the euro zone blue-chip STOXX 50E index .STOXX50E lost 0.3% by 0948 GMT.

France's benchmark index .FCHIlost 0.4%, easing from Friday's record high, after the government trimmed the economy's 2024 gross domestic product growth forecast to 1% from 1.4%, hurt by the ongoing war in Ukraine and Gaza and a slowdown in top trading partners Germany and China.

"The fact that two core economies (France and Germany) in the eurozone are under difficulty is not particularly good news," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"But, with growth outlooks softening, it means that the ECB (European Central Bank) will at some point have to soften its hand to support the economy."

The main STOXX index had notched weekly gains for the past four and closed at a fresh two-year high on Friday, driven by optimism around a robust corporate earnings season and hopes of imminent rate cuts by the ECB.

As borrowing costs remain high, fears of a slowdown in the region's top economies - Germany and France - loom ahead of the former's fourth-quarter GDP figures, due later in the week.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI also lost 0.3%, not offset by a 3.3% gain in Rheinmetall RHMG.DE, as the top artillery producer plans to open an ammunition factory in Ukraine as part of a joint venture.

Juventus JUVE.MI fell 2% after the Italian sports club said its in the first half.

The healthcare sector .SXDPlimited losses on the STOXX with its 0.6% rise, boosted by a 3.5% advance in AstraZeneca AZN.Lafter a combination of the pharmaceutical giant's cancer drug Tagrisso with chemotherapy to treat a type of lung cancer was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Keeping the UK mid-cap index .FTMC near the flat mark, Currys CURY.L soared 34.9% after Chinese e-commerce group JD.com <JD.O> 9618.HK said it is evaluating a possible offer for the British electricals retailer, setting the stage for a bidding war, after the firm rejected a rival deal earlier.

Trade volumes are expected to be thinned with U.S. markets shut on account of a public holiday.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sohini Goswami)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.