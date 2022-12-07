EDF

French stock market watchdog AMF extends EDF buyout offer after legal challenge

December 07, 2022 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French stock market wathdog AMF said on Wednesday it had decided to extend the buyout offer the French state has launched on power group EDF EDF.PA pending a Paris Court of Appeal's decision on a legal challenge against the offer.

The offer that opened on Nov. 24 was to due expire on Dec. 22. AMF said it will soon publish a new timetable for the offer.

