French stock market watchdog AMF extends EDF buyout offer after legal challenge

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French stock market wathdog AMF said on Wednesday it had decided to extend the buyout offer the French state has launched on power group EDF EDF.PA pending a Paris Court of Appeal's decision on a legal challenge against the offer.

The offer that opened on Nov. 24 was to due expire on Dec. 22. AMF said it will soon publish a new timetable for the offer.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)

